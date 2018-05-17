Teairra Mari Names Ex-Boyfriend & 50 Cent In Revenge Porn Lawsuit

Teairra Mari found herself in the headlines for a terrible reason after her Instagram page was hacked and images of her performing an intimate sexual act with a former lover were posted. The singer and reality star is now represented by famed attorney Lisa Bloom and named her ex-boyfriend and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in a revenge porn lawsuit.

TMZ reports:

Teairra — flanked by her attorneys, Lisa Bloom and Walter Mosley — broke down in tears during an emotional news conference Thursday to announce the suit. Teairra said the ugly episode was triggered after she broke up with Akbar Abdul-Ahad after finding out he was cheating on her.

The reality star claims Akbar had her Instagram password and posted a video and an obscene photo of her as payback and to humiliate her. Teairra claims Fiddy, Akbar’s close friend, then reposted an image to his 18 million followers before it was taken down.

Lisa said they’ll file a police report later Thursday along with the suit. She added, “We have a significant piece of evidence that points to [Akbar].” AAA denies he was behind the act.

It has been alleged that Mari and a friend smashed the windows of Abdul-Ahad’s G-Wagon vehicle last week.

Abdul-Ahad and 50 Cent have yet to respond to Mari and her legal team.

Photo: Getty