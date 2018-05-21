A$AP Rocky Reveals ‘TESTING’ Album Cover

It seems like A$AP Rocky prepping to drop his highly anticipated album, TESTING real soon. While details have been scarce, today (May21) the Harlem rapper finally gave his fans some information on his upcoming release.

Yesterday (May 20) Rocky took to his Twitter account to reveal his album cover art which features an old school ‘beatdown’ group shot that hasn’t been seen on a rap album cover since Smif-N-Wessun’s Dah Shinin.’

ALBUM DONE pic.twitter.com/zWXMXrogvF — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) May 21, 2018

Word also got spread that the album will feature the likes of Kid Cudi, UK rap star Skepta, and Moby (can’t say we saw that one coming) when OG Hip-Hop Journalist Elliott Wilson posted another side of the album artwork on his IG page.

No word yet on when TESTING will drop but if Pretty Flacko’s decided to let everyone in on his album cover then we think that release will come sooner than later.

