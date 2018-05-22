Jay Rock Announces Release Date For New ‘Redemption’ LP

Jay Rock has been with Top Dawg Entertainment since its humble beginnings and, despite what the charts may dictate, is a vital cog in the label’s great machine. The Watts lyricist just dropped a new single “Win” and on its heels, Rock announced the title and the release date of his new studio album, Redemption.

Redemption‘s two lead singles, “King’s Dead,” which was featured on the Black Panther: The Album soundtrack, and “Win” both have been met with considerable interest and features TDE labelmate Kendrick Lamar on both tracks. Thus far, little is known about the Redemption but it appears that Jay Rock is rapping with a chip on his shoulder as both singles feature his signature aggressive rhyming over superb soundscapes.

Redemption is slated for a June 15 release.

Photo: Getty