Game Releases “Purp And Patron Mixtape” With Download Link and Tracklist Inside

Game has released his ‘Purp and Patron’ double disc mixtape which includes tracks with Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, Ashanti, Lil Boosie, Fabolous, Jim Jones and Dr. Dre.
The mixtape that is hosted by DJ Skee and Funk Master Flex, gives the West Coast rapper’s fans a preview of his highly anticipated album “R.E.D.,” which will be released later this year.
While most mixtapes only give you a quick little preview, Game has released a double disc with a lot of music to satisfy the hunger from his fans until the album comes out.
Peep the tracklist and the download link below
Track and producer list below:
DISC 1
In My ’64 f. Pharrell & Snoop Dogg – produced by The Neptunes
Soo Woo f. Lil Wayne – produced by Bink
Living Better Now d. Detail & Tools – produced by DJ Shake
R.I.P Story – produced by Nottz
Purp & Patron Sam Hook & Menance & TD – produced by DJ Shake
I’m the King (remix) f. Mistah FAB & The Jacka – produced by 1500 Or Nothin’
Dead – produced by 1500 Or Nothin’
Ferrari Lifestyle f. Fabolous – Produced by D.A Dorman
The Kill – produced by Cool & Dre
Heart Breaker f. Rev Burke – produced by RZA
Purp & Yellow SKEETOX remix f. Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa
DISC 2
Burn NY f. Mysonne – produced by City Mike
Bad Intentions – produced by DJ Shake
Khaki Suit – produced by T-Pain
Wonderful World – produced by DJ Shake
Ashed to Ashes f. Rick Ross
Dedicated f. Pharrell – produced by the Neptunes
Soft Rhodes f. Ashanti – produced by Dr. Dre
I Just Want to Fawk – produced by Denaun Porter
187 f. Lil Boosie
Whip It d. Fabulous – produced by DJ Haze
Favorite DJ remix f. Clinton Sparks, Jim Jones – produced by Green Lantern
Supastar f. Ashley Cole & Mike Epps – produced by Evin “EP” Pope
Can A Drummer Get Some f. Travis Barker, Swizz Beats, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross
History f. Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, KRS One – produced by “EP”
The Ocean f. Dr. Dre – produced by Dr Dre and Che Vicious