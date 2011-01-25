CLOSE
Game Releases “Purp And Patron Mixtape” With Download Link and Tracklist Inside

Game has released his ‘Purp and Patron’ double disc mixtape which includes tracks with Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, Ashanti, Lil Boosie, Fabolous, Jim Jones and Dr. Dre.

The mixtape that is hosted by DJ Skee and Funk Master Flex, gives the West Coast rapper’s fans a preview of his highly anticipated album “R.E.D.,” which will be released later this year.

While most mixtapes only give you a quick little preview, Game has released a double disc with a lot of music to satisfy the hunger from his fans until the album comes out.

Peep the tracklist and the download link below

Track and producer list below:

DISC 1

L.A Times – produced by Ervin “EP” Pope

In My ’64 f. Pharrell & Snoop Dogg – produced by The Neptunes

Soo Woo f. Lil Wayne – produced by Bink

Living Better Now d. Detail & Tools – produced by DJ Shake

R.I.P Story – produced by Nottz

Purp & Patron Sam Hook & Menance & TD – produced by DJ Shake

I’m the King (remix) f. Mistah FAB & The Jacka – produced by 1500 Or Nothin’

Taylor Made f. Wiz Khalifa – produced by Che Vicious
Children’s Story – produced by Ervin “EP” Pope

Dead – produced by 1500 Or Nothin’

Ferrari Lifestyle f. Fabolous – Produced by D.A Dorman

The Kill – produced by Cool & Dre

Heart Breaker f. Rev Burke – produced by RZA

Purp & Yellow SKEETOX remix f. Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa 

DISC 2

Burn NY f. Mysonne – produced by City Mike

Bad Intentions – produced by DJ Shake

Khaki Suit – produced by T-Pain

Wonderful World – produced by DJ Shake

Ashed to Ashes f. Rick Ross

Dedicated f. Pharrell – produced by the Neptunes

Soft Rhodes f. Ashanti – produced by Dr. Dre

I Just Want to Fawk – produced by Denaun Porter

187 f. Lil Boosie

Whip It d. Fabulous – produced by DJ Haze

Favorite DJ remix f. Clinton Sparks, Jim Jones – produced by Green Lantern

Supastar f. Ashley Cole & Mike Epps – produced by Evin “EP” Pope

Can A Drummer Get Some f. Travis Barker, Swizz Beats, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross

History f. Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, KRS One – produced by “EP”

The Ocean f. Dr. Dre – produced by Dr Dre and Che Vicious

Download the mixtape here
