Ice Cube Launching U.S. Tour

In addition to producing the new TBS series “Are We There Yet”, rapper Ice Cube is taking his act on the road.
The West Coast emcee is announcing his 28-date tour in promotion of his latest album I Am The West.
The tour kicks off February 24th in Colorado and ends April 3 in Bakersfield, California.
Check out Ice Cube’s tour dates below.
Feb. 24 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen
Feb. 25 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theatre
Feb. 26 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
Mar. 1 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
Mar. 2 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Mar. 3 – Baton Rouge, LA – Varsity Theatre
Mar. 5 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage
Mar. 6 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
Mar. 7 – Baltimore, MD – Bourbon Street
Mar. 8 – New York, NY- B.B. King Blues Club
Mar. 10 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Ballroom
Mar. 11 – Buffalo, NY – The Town Ballroom
Mar. 12 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
Mar. 13 – Chicago, IL – MID
Mar. 15 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
Mar. 17 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Tequila Nightclub
Mar. 18 – Lethbridge, Alberta – Bully’s
Mar. 19 – Calgary, Alberta – Flames Central
Mar. 22 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom
Mar. 23 – Victoria, British Columbia – Club 9One9
Mar. 25 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Mar. 26 – Seattle, WA – Showbox at the Market
Mar. 27 – Bend, OR – Midtown Rink
Mar. 29 – Chico, CA – Senator Theatre
Mar. 30 – West Hollywood, CA – House of Blues
Apr. 1 – Anaheim, CA – Grove of Anaheim
Apr. 2 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
Apr. 3 – Bakersfield, CA – Majestic Fox Theater