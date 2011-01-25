CLOSE
Ice Cube Launching U.S. Tour

In addition to producing the new TBS series “Are We There Yet”, rapper Ice Cube is taking his act on the road.

The West Coast emcee is announcing his 28-date tour in promotion of his latest album I Am The West.

The tour kicks off February 24th in Colorado and ends April 3 in Bakersfield, California.

Check out Ice Cube’s tour dates below.

Feb. 24 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen

Feb. 25 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theatre

Feb. 26 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

Mar. 1 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Mar. 2 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Mar. 3 – Baton Rouge, LA – Varsity Theatre

Mar. 5 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

Mar. 6 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Mar. 7 – Baltimore, MD – Bourbon Street

Mar. 8 – New York, NY- B.B. King Blues Club

Mar. 10 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Ballroom

Mar. 11 – Buffalo, NY – The Town Ballroom

Mar. 12 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

Mar. 13 – Chicago, IL – MID

Mar. 15 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

Mar. 17 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Tequila Nightclub

Mar. 18 – Lethbridge, Alberta – Bully’s

Mar. 19 – Calgary, Alberta – Flames Central

Mar. 22 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

Mar. 23 – Victoria, British Columbia – Club 9One9

Mar. 25 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Mar. 26 – Seattle, WA – Showbox at the Market

Mar. 27 – Bend, OR – Midtown Rink

Mar. 29 – Chico, CA – Senator Theatre

Mar. 30 – West Hollywood, CA – House of Blues

Apr. 1 – Anaheim, CA – Grove of Anaheim

Apr. 2 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Apr. 3 – Bakersfield, CA – Majestic Fox Theater

 

