Cardi B Discovers Donald Glover & Childish Gambino Are The Same

As much as we love and root for Cardi b‘s star to shine as bright as the Siruis A amongst her peers, the Bronx rapper has had her moments where she’s seemed like she’s not exactly the brightest bulb in the pack (she’s still lightyears ahead of this Republican party though).

Case in point, last Thursday (May 24) the “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Twitter to acknowledge that Donald Glover and Childish Gambino “look soo much alike” and even theorized that they “secretly the same person.” Oh, Cardi. That’s so Raven.

According to the Daily Mail, Cardi was puzzled about her sudden realization and later tweeted “Wait i’m confused now ?!” before deleting all her Glover-related tweets. Unfortunately for her, fans began roasting her for not being aware of Donald Glover’s music persona and began roasting her with names like “Cardi Blondie” and insinuating that she probably isn’t aware that The Rock and Dwayne Johnson are the same as well. The internet is a cold place even in the summer.

We can’t be mad at Cardi for not being up on Glover’s Gambino style. Some heads from New York really don’t mess with his form of music and we can’t expect everyone to love the same things. Still, you’d think someone in her team would’ve put her on to him before she tweeted about him.

Who knows though, maybe this will lead to a Cardi/Gambino cut when it’s all said and done.

cardi b: donald glover and childish gambino look so much alike i hope they’re the same person!!!!!

twitter: ………………

gambino: …………………………

the universe: …………

cardi b: ……..i’M fRoM tHe BrOnX hOw WaS i sUpPoSeD tO kNoW????/// — 🌞 ℊ (@osnapitzgigii) May 26, 2018

Photo: Getty