Kendrick Lamar Gets His Pulitzer Prize for ‘DAMN.’ [VIDEO]

In early April it was announced that Kendrick Lamar would be honored with a Pulitzer Prize for his art on his critically acclaimed album DAMN. and yesterday (May 30) the big day finally arrived as the Compton rapper touched down in New York City to accept his well-deserved award.

This would mark the first time in history that a jazz or non-classical artist received the honor (even though many consider DAMN. to be a classic). Though he didn’t give a in-depth speech about the achievement, K. Dot did say it was “honor” and beautiful” to be recognized for his work as he’s “been writing my whole life.”

Congratulations, King. Keep that fire in your belly roaring.

Check out the ceremony below.

—

Photo: WENN.com