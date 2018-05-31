CLOSE
Home > News

Kanye West Really Has Heads Traveling To Wyoming To Listen To His New Album

Yeezy done made Wyoming a Hip-Hop hotspot. For a night.

Leave a comment
Kanye West in Wyoming

Source: Instagram/@kimkardashian / Instagram/@kimkardashian

Kanye West continues to move to the beat of his own free thinking drum. Yeezy’s new album is due out tomorrow (June 1), and he has heads out in Wyoming today (May 31) to listen to the album.

Some of those privy to get in on the listening session’s guest list include the UK’s DJ Semtex, Karen Civil and Roc Nation’s Lenny S.

Also, YesJulz seems to have gotten an invite despite her cookout invite getting revoked. But hey, Yeezy is about that MAGA life so maybe it makes sense after all.

Expect more heads to flex their “influence” by letting their followers know they are in Jackson Hole, Wyoming as the day goes on.

Peep who’s in town below and on the following pages.

Photo:

Kanye West , newsletter , wyoming

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Freeway “All The Way Live,” Cuban Doll ft. Sukihana “Drug Dealer” & More | Daily Visuals 6.29.18
06.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close