Kanye West Really Has Heads Traveling To Wyoming To Listen To His New Album

Kanye West continues to move to the beat of his own free thinking drum. Yeezy’s new album is due out tomorrow (June 1), and he has heads out in Wyoming today (May 31) to listen to the album.

Daytona is the first project out of Wyoming. I’m really proud of what we put together. We’ve spent a year and a half digging for samples and writing. I really appreciate the overwhelmingly positive response that we’ve been receiving. 🙏🙏🙏 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 24, 2018

Some of those privy to get in on the listening session’s guest list include the UK’s DJ Semtex, Karen Civil and Roc Nation’s Lenny S.

Also, YesJulz seems to have gotten an invite despite her cookout invite getting revoked. But hey, Yeezy is about that MAGA life so maybe it makes sense after all.

Expect more heads to flex their “influence” by letting their followers know they are in Jackson Hole, Wyoming as the day goes on.

Peep who’s in town below and on the following pages.

Flying Air Ye to Wyoming ✈️ pic.twitter.com/CWvoadycB4 — 40 (@40oz_VAN) May 31, 2018

Who in Jackson Hole, Wyoming? 📍 — 40 (@40oz_VAN) May 31, 2018

On way to Wyoming… I wanna hear it. Not hear about it. — Lenny S (@kodaklens) May 31, 2018

