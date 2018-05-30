Kanye West Was Supposed To Be On Drake’s “Nice For What”? [LISTEN]

The Drake and Kanye plot thickens. According to Hot 97’s Ebro Darden, the free thinker was supposed to be featured on the 6 God’s number one single, “Nice For What.”

As the world waits to see what Aubrey has to say about Pusha T’s “The Story Of Adidon” another twist to the beef has surfaced. In a recent episode of Peter Rosenberg’s Open Late the HOT 97 disc jockey confirmed that Drizzy and ‘Ye did indeed hit the studio not too long ago.

His fellow morning show co-host Ebro chimed in adding that reportedly the sessions didn’t go to plan for one reason or another. “I’m told when [Drake] left Wyoming or wherever, he started calling around looking for beats,” he explained. “He was calling people looking for beats, like ‘Yo I need some records.'”

Darden went on to divulge that “Nice For What” was originally intended to be a collaboration between the two stars. “Supposedly, Kanye was supposed to be on ‘Nice for What’ or there’s a version of ‘Nice for What’ with Kanye that we may never hear,” he added.

This reveal is timely as the single has just reclaimed the number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles list. You can hear the audio of their conversation below starting at the 10:30 mark.

