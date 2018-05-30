So About This Drake Blackface Photo Pusha T Dug Up…

Pusha T went for the jugular on “The Story Of Adidon” and uncovered a host of rumored or little-known factoids about his rival, Drake. However, it was King Push’s choice of artwork for the diss track that turned many heads which featured a smiling Drizzy in Blackface.

Thanks to the work of Internet sleuths out there, the photo in question was part of a promotional campaign for a clothing line Too Black Guys who used such imagery as part of bold fashion statements.

The photographer who snapped the picture, David Leyes, put himself in the beef by sending a tweet to Pusha T’s manager asking for the photo to be removed. Further, Pusha posted a screencap on IG that showed the service removed the image, possibly due to fans reporting the image.

Leyes got into it with Instagram fans who wanted the full story behind the photo. With a little digging, it becomes obvious Drake was going for an over-the-top photo to go along with the cartoonish images on the Too Black Guys wear. Leyes said that the Blackface makeup was Drake’s idea and that he was trying to send a deeper message.

Whatever the true case is, Drake has yet to respond and just like folks were leaning on Pusha T to respond to “Duppy” in what felt like a matter of minutes, the clock is ticking on his Canadian foe just the same.

Photos by David Leyes, he claims they were Drake's idea and he is proud of them.https://t.co/nolc93wZnW pic.twitter.com/uGywrkTsCM — Nigel D. (@NigelDPresents) May 30, 2018

Please stop referring to this picture as “artwork”…I’m not an internet baby, I don’t edit images…this is a REAL picture…these are his truths, see for yourself https://t.co/gd6vRS3HM8 pic.twitter.com/2el58HEZ8F — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 30, 2018

