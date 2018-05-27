Drake Follows Drops “I’m Upset” Track, Twitter Fans Have Thoughts

Drake had Hip-Hop Twitter ablaze with the drop of his Pusha T diss “Duppy” and clearly has the advantage in that still-brewing beef. While the oven was hot, Drizzy unleashed the track “I’m Upset” and while some fans are riding with The Boy, others were split.

Serving as the first single from his upcoming studio album Scorpion, “I’m Upset” shows Drake gliding over an Oogie Mane track and talking his talk in usual greasy fashion about being upset that folks putting low numbers on his head. Much of it is the usual braggadocio we’ve come to expect and it’s clear he’s taken a decidedly rap-heavy slant with his new music.

The track has made its rounds online and we’ve got some of the reactions from Twitter below and on the following pages. For documentation and fairness, we’re showing all sides of the responses.

when drake said “im upset”…. I felt that… — calvin ⊱ (@officialcalacc) May 27, 2018

Im upset is pretty garbage .. feel like this drake album might be his worse — ok (@IvanJrPerez) May 27, 2018

When Drake came on with the beat and said “Im upset” pic.twitter.com/qHhLBvFGcS — BIVIENS (@Chris_Biviens) May 27, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »