Hypebeast Alert: Jonah Hill Compares Kanye West’s ‘Ye’ Album To Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’

Jonah Hill is a really, really big Kanye West fan. The actor was on the guest list to last night’s Ye album listening and went the extra mile with the hyperbole by comparing Yeezy’s LP to Michael Jackson’s Thriller.
“He’s the one person who I have an unending childhood kind of fascination with. I still look at him like I’m a little kid, and he’s a superstar,” Hill told Pitchfork. “When I decided to come here, I thought, ‘It’s like if someone got to hear Thriller in the middle of Wyoming.’”
Okay, maybe he meant the experience? Whatever, someone tell Jonah he’s gotta chill.
Peep Jonah with some of his fans while in Jackson Hole, Wyoming below.
