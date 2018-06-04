Beef Update: J. Prince Made Drake Call Off Pusha T Response

J Prince is a certified triple OG and that was made evident over the weekend as it relates to the apparently now-defunct Pusha T and Drake beef. The Rap-A-Lot Records founder put in a call to Drizzy and told him not to respond further to his Virginia rival.

With rumors on the Internet that Drake had a reply in the can for “The Story Of Adidon,” a blistering track where Push alleged Drake fathered a child with former soft-core porn actress Sophie Brussaux, Prince has seen enough. The Houston native spoke with DTLR Radio personalities DJ Reddz and Fadam Got Da Juice, saying in the interview that things have gone too far

Citing that what Pusha engaged in with the track was “pig men mentality” by going after Drake’s parents and his ailing producer Noah “40” Shehib, Prince said that for Drake to respond would be giving in to the lowest part of himself and suggested he move on.

While few would question the directions and motives of J Prince considering his many power moves in both business and the streets, some might wonder if Drake lost this war of words due to the damaging attack of Pusha T. For now, all eyes are tuned towards Drake’s upcoming Scorpion album and a summer tour but now with this beef and its abrupt end hanging over his head.

