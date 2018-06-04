Ben Simmons’ NBA Career In Jeopardy, Went Bike Riding With Kendall Jenner

Ben Simmons is playing with fire. The young NBA star is reportedly dating Kendall Jenner, and we all know what happens when NBA players start cavorting with members of the Kardashian clan.

No shots.

Reports TMZ:

Kendall was seen getting her ride on this weekend with the 76ers star point guard — on a bicycle, folks … relax. Eyewitnesses tell us they were cruising near The Grove in West Hollywood Sunday — and we gotta say … Kendall looks like the pro out of the two.

She’s got solid form, AND she’s got a purse on her, too, which looks perfectly in sync with her body. Much improved from 2016, when she ate s*** riding down a dirt road.

Ben, meanwhile, looks a little too big for his own bike here … perhaps struggling to peddle, even. The dude is like 6’10”, though … maybe raise the seat next time, yeah?

Jenner has a type. This is the third NBA players she’s been tied to after Jordan Clarkson and Blake Griffin.

Pray for Ben Simmons.