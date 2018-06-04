Tuma Basa Links Up With Lyor Cohen, Officially Director of Urban Music At YouTube

Back in March, Tuma Basa unexpectedly moved on from his position curating RapCaviar’s Spotify playlist. It was reported back in May that he took his experience in the industry to YouTube but in what capacity was a mystery until now.

YouTube confirmed on Friday (June 1) that Basa joined the company as the new Director of Urban Music. A rep confirmed to Billboard that Basa “will lead activities that draw on his deep industry connections and expertise in programming to increase engagement with the urban music community, artists, and consumers.” His new boss Lyor Cohen added:

“Tuma brings a deep knowledge of the Music Industry with many years of experience at BET, MTV, REVOLT and most recently, Spotify. His experience will be invaluable to the music journey we are on at YouTube, connecting artists and fans across the globe, and I am thrilled to welcome his voice to our collective efforts.”

This colossal announcement comes on the heels of YouTube finally pulling the lid off their new streaming service YouTube Music. Basa’s addition to the team gives them a significant boost as soon as the service hit the ground running. YouTube hopes Basa can bring that same magic that helped RapCaviar amassed nearly 9 million followers and has since taken its act on the road with a live tour.

YouTube Music is making some serious noise early.

—

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty