Kevin Gates “Let It Sing,” BlocBoy JB “Mamacita” & More | Daily Visuals 6.5.18

For the past few months Kevin Gates has been unusually quiet on the controversy tip (that’s a good thing) and lately he’s seemed focus on dropping new videos.

This time around Gates comes through for another blocked themed clip to “Let It Sing” where the Baton Rouge rapper lamps at the trap house before riding through the night with a crew of down ass chicks.

Meanwhile in Memphis BlocBoy JB turns up at a Spanish party complete with a mariachi in his clip to “Mamacita.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jamo Gang, Lumidee featuring Tony Sunshine, and more.

KEVIN GATES – “LET IT SING”

BLOCBOY JB – “MAMACITA”

JAMO GANG (RASS KASS, EL GRANT & J57) – “GO AWAY”

LUMIDEE FT. TONY SUNSHINE – “AGUA”

TOKYO JETZ – “THE ONE”

BLACK MILK – “COULD IT BE”

BAS FT. CORREY C – “PINBALL II”

070 SHAKE – “MIRRORS”

PHILTHY RICH FT. REXX LIFE RAJ & ALLBLACK – “DOPE BOY”