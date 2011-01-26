Juelz Santana Talks Studio Raid [Audio]

Juelz Santana Talks Studio Raid

As recently reported, Juelz Santana’s New Jersey recording studio was raided after a ten month long investigation surrounding Skull Gang member MC Hynief.

During the raid, police found several guns and other paraphernalia, resulting in the arrest of Hynief.

Juelz called in to Chicago’s Power 92 to discuss the matter.

“They said they found some things in the studio, which I had no idea about,” says Juelz. “We’ll see how everything plays out.”

Juelz also apologized to Chi fans for missing a show due to the legal setbacks.

“I truly want to apologize. I know it’s been all over the internet, police ran up in my studio and I had to deal with that for a couple days, so I managed to miss the show,” Juelz stated sympathetically. “But Chi town, you already know I love you. I’m going to make it up some how some way because that’s like a second home to me.”

Listen Below:

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/01/juelz-studio-raid.mp3





