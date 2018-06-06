Spider-Man Takes Miles Morales Under His Wing In First Full Trailer For ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’

Last year in December, Marvel fans were given just a small glimpse of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) animated cinematic adventure was going to look like. Today Sony Pictures unveiled the film’s first full trailer, and it successfully got us hyped.

In the first trailer, we saw Miles doing Spider-Man things before meeting the OG, Peter Parker and subsequently finding out other universes exists containing different versions of themselves. In the new trailer, we get to meet his family mainly his dad Jefferson Davis voiced by Brian Tyree Henry. Mile’s also meets Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Jake Johnson) who learns that Mile’s shares the same abilities as him and decides to take him under his wing.

There is some Miles Morales/Spider-Man action which gives us glimpses of him taking on classic foes like The Prowler (Mahershala Ali), The Kingpin (Liev Schreiber), and more. Fans also get an extra special treat with a Spider-Gwen sighting near the end of the trailer. Gwen Stacey will be voiced by Hailee Steinfeld who will also be starring in upcoming Transformers spinoff film Bumblebee. Miles will swing onto movie screens this Christmas, you can check out the full trailer for the film below.

—

Photos: Sony Pictures/Marvel