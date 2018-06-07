You Still Got One?: Comcast Xfinity Landline Phone Service Went Down Across The U.S.

Customers across the United States who still have and use their landline phones experienced some technical difficulties with their service yesterday.

We are sure you’re wondering what year we are in? BUT yes there is still landline service. Since Wednesday morning, Comcast Xfinity landline service was experiencing severe issues across the country with thousands of customers reporting problems well into Wednesday afternoon. Downdector.com’s outage map pointed out service was experiencing issues in New York, Denver, Philadelphia, Atlanta, San Francisco, Chicago, Portland, Mountain View, and Seattle.

On Wednesday the company confirmed through their Twitter support account that “customers may still be experiencing an issue with their Voice service.”

@comcastbusiness customers may still be experiencing an issue with their Voice service. We appreciate your patience as we continue to resolve. Please continue to check back here for more updates. — ComcastCares (@comcastcares) June 6, 2018

Using #comcastoutage hashtag, businesses, and customers tweeted that landline service was down. The outage even affected emergency responders lines, that is very troubling. New Hampshire’s Epping Police Department and Kingston Fire Department both reported their phone lines were down during the massive outage. Thankfully Greater Spokane Emergency Management in Washington and Schuylkill County Emergency Management in Pennsylvania both said their service was not experiencing any issues.

To be on the safe side, they still recommended that locals used their mobile phones in the event of an emergency while the landlines were experiencing issues.

Photo: Westend61 / Getty