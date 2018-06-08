Clementine’s Story Comes To An End In Final Season For Telltale’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Game

Telltale’s choice-driven and episodic The Walking Dead game’s fourth season is upon us, and it will be the final one for its main character Clementine.

Back in 2012, players were introduced to a very young Clementine in Telltale’s award-winning premiere chapter based on Robert Kirkman’s comic book franchise The Walking Dead. Announced yesterday by Telltale, the company says in the fourth and final chapter that we will “see Clementine’s journey through to the end” when episode one drops August 14th.

She will not be alone on this journey, the now grownup Clementine will be accompanied by AJ, the baby she took on the role of protecting due to unfortunate circumstances from the games previous chapters.

Here is how Telltale breaks down the final season:

Clementine, now a fierce and capable survivor, has reached the final chapter in her journey. After years on the road facing threats both living and dead, a secluded school might finally be her chance for a home. But protecting it will mean sacrifice. Clem must build a life and become a leader while still watching over AJ, an orphaned boy and the closest thing to family she has left. In this gripping, emotional final season, you will define your relationships, fight the undead, and determine how Clementine’s story ends.

For its final season, Telltale is not only giving us the emotional, gut-wrenching story we have come to love and expect but some new ways to experience the game as well. There will be new choices to make, a new over-the-shoulder camera system, more freedom to explore the game’s detailed environments and unscripted combat that promises to make this the most engaging chapter in the series yet.

The graphics get a significant upgrade as well. The final chapter features an all-new Graphic Black art style that comes straight from the Eisner award-winning comic book series. It will support 4K resolution and HDR on compatible devices offering players a new way to visually experience the game.

Starting tomorrow, June 8th, you will be able to pre-order the game on PS4, Xbox One, PC and eventually Nintendo Switch for $19.99. Those who pre-order the game will be granted immediate access to The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Collection allowing players to revisit the game’s previous 19 episodes.

Personally speaking, this series is absolutely fantastic and if you are a fan of great storytelling and great video games you definitely should play this game. Step into the teaser trailer for the final season of Telltale’s The Walking Dead below.

—

Photo: Telltale Games