E3: Anthem, NBA Live 19, Battlefield V & More Announcements From The EA Play 2018 Conference

E3 2018 is here, and EA gets things started with the first conference for this year’s annual event that showcases upcoming video games.

Electronic Arts came out swinging at this year’s E3 conference. The usual suspects were definitely on hand, EA Sports staple franchises are coming back with NBA Live 19, Madden NFL 19 and FIFA 19. The fan-favorite platformer Unravel now has a sequel in Unravel 2. Star Wars fans can look forward to a new game plus some more content for Star Wars: Battlefront II. Battlefield V’s multiplayer got some shine, and we were introduced to a new indie title called Sea of Solitude.

The biggest reveal has to go to the highly-anticipated game Anthem. Developed by BioWare the studio that blessed us with Mass Effect this is the game that is supposed to really put EA on the map after Mass Effect: Andromeda’s flop. EA gave us just a small tease of what to expect from the game leaving us thirsty for more info on the upcoming title. They did not disappoint by revealing a new trailer, some gameplay and its February 22, 2019 release date.

The game is a shared-world role-playing adventure that takes place in a hostile future. Players will control characters who will don mech suits called “javelins” that give them superhero-like powers to take on the worlds hostile forces and creatures. Based on the footage shown the game will have a combination of mech-warfare and Destiny. You can play the story mode solo, but this game is multiplayer driven and encourages you in Monster Hunter way to team up with friends to take on challenges. Unfortunately, there is no PvP gameplay announced at this time.

Anthem will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Watch the cinematic trailer below.

Photo: EA/EA Sports

