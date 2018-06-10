CLOSE
Home > News

You Care: Iggy Azalea Claps Back at Nick Young Shade

Iggy Azalea and Nick Young gotta fight—no misogyny.

Leave a comment

Source: Nick Young attends Team Luda Vs Team Breezy Celebrity Basketball Game at Georgia State University on September 6, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

We live in a world where Nick Young aka Swaggy P is an NBA Champion. For those who care, Young’s ex-girlfriend, quasi-rapper Iggy Azalea, took offense to that shade he threw her after winning a chip with the Golden State Warriors. 

By now you’ve heard Swaggy’s quote: “‘I came a long way, haven’t !?’ From getting snitched on to putting a ring on.”

Iggy Azalea wasn’t here for it, though.

The petty from all sides (Swaggy, his baby mama and Iggy) is on full display in the social media shade below.

 

You care.

Photo: WENN.com

Iggy Azalea , Nick Young

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close