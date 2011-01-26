Akon Facing 125K Lawsuit For No-Show In Singapore

Akon Sued For No Show

According to Courthouse News Service, rapper/singer Akon was paid $125,000 down to perform in Singapore.

A&M Entertainment is suing American Talent Agency, Mateo Productions, Raymond “Twin” Grant, Matthew “Mateo” Rajkumar, and Kon Live Touring claiming they canceled the concert but the down payment was not refunded.

The Konvict Muzik star was featured on Michael Jackson’s lead single, “Hold My Hand” for his posthumous release, Michael and also lent his vocals to Dr. Dre’s first single off of Detox, “Kush.”

Akon has yet to release a statement about the lawsuit against him.