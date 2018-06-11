Sonic’s Pickle Juice Slush Debuts Today & Folks Are Going Crazy

For those of us who grew up in urban environments, drinking cold pickle juice in the summertime was definitely a thing but also an acquired taste. Sonic, the fast food chain known for its slush drinks, rolled out a pickle juice slush Monday (June 11) and fans on Twitter are both celebrating and criticizing the decision.

Since March of this year, Sonic has been teasing that it was bringing the pickle juice slush to its stores this summer along with three other bold flavors. Sonic issued a statement to announce its new Snow Cone Slush flavors, saying it’s all a part of bringing a little summertime flavor to its vast drinks lineup.

“SONIC’s guests are game to try adventurous and fun flavors, so we’ve made it our mission to deliver the best of both worlds when it comes to innovation and variety,” Sonic said via a statement. “The entire Snow Cone Slush lineup — including Pickle Juice, Bahama Mama, Blue Hawaiian and Tiger’s Blood — has a distinctly summertime vibe, allowing our guests to create new summer memories.”

On Twitter, the slush became a top trending topic and reactions are decidedly mixed so far. We’ve collected the best below and on the following pages.

Y’all are all freaking out over the pickle juice slush like it hasn’t been an incredibly popular snow cone flavor for years. — 🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️ (@KatieInTheCLE) June 11, 2018

If you even consider buying that pickle juice slush from Sonic, just go ahead and block me. I don't need that kind of energy surrounding me. — 👎🏽 uncool (@Kriisteenuh) June 11, 2018

Pickle Juice Slush pic.twitter.com/zCZP2d4Z2L — Jinger Monroe (@MonroeMplus4t) June 11, 2018

The year is 2018, IHOP is now IHOB, President Trump and Dennis Rodman are meeting with Kim Jong Un to discuss nuclear disarmament, Hawaii is being destroyed by a volcano and Sonic released the Pickle Juice Slush. This is the Twilight Zone. #NorthKoreaSummit pic.twitter.com/nX7Jj3OWl6 — Chris Dmytriw (@chrisdmytriw1) June 11, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

