Pusha T Speaks On Drake’s Career-Ending Response Diss Track

In the eyes of the public, the newly canceled diss war between Drake and Pusha T has awarded the Virginia wordsmith the victor after the “The Story of Adidon” track. King Push has already stated that he’s done with the beef, and hammered home that point in a new interview.

In a new interview with GQ, the G.O.O.D. Music president talks about his latest project, the Kanye West-produced DAYTONA, and a funny tale about how the tough-talking rapper isn’t down with foxes. The talk naturally shifted to the beef with Drake, and Pusha gave as politically correct an answer one could give.

From GQ:

J Prince said that Drake has a response track that would ruin careers, but that J Prince stopped Drake from releasing it. What was your reaction to that?

You know, I don’t know. I just feel like if there was something that was beneficial for either of those two guys, they would do it. I think they’re into doing anything that’s beneficial for them.

Do you think it’s a bluff, or that they’re scared?

I don’t want to call them scared. I just want to say that they’re thinking. They’re doing what’s best for them.

It seems like you’ve been enjoying the battle. Are you? Is it fun?

Yeah. I felt like the whole idea of a battle—I don’t know what was gained or what was lost.

Push went on to say that the idea of rap battles is “not even fun to me anymore” due to social media and perhaps the perception in this current climate that some felt he went too far in his response by calling out OVO Sound producer Noah “40” Shehib and Drake’s parents.

Pusha T might remember that Jay-Z’s mother, Gloria Carter, made him apologize for his “Super Ugly” diss track during the Brooklyn mogul’s war of words with Queens rapper Nas.

Photo: Getty