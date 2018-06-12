Meek Mill Thanks Legal Team With Private Dinner At Tao Downtown

Meek Mill is still counting his blessings for being a free man while he awaits his new trial. The “Amen” rapper treated his lawyers to an exclusive night on the town for getting him out of prison.

While in New York City to perform at HOT 97’s Summer Jam, the Philadelphia MC hosted his counsel to a private affair. A source tells Page Six Meek booked out a private room at posh eatery Tao Downtown as a sign of gratitude for his unexpected release back in April. He reportedly treated each guest with a bottle of champagne as an extra thank you.

Mill rode up to the Summer Jam concert stage popping a wheelie on a four wheel ATV; the same maneuver that reportedly got him booked on a parole violation late last year in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan. During his performance, he declared “last time I was in New York with a motherf***ing bike, I lost my freedom , This time, we not going back to jail.”

Meek’s new trial is expected to begin this summer. Judge Brinkley, the magistrate who allegedly requested the rapper to shout her out on a record, remains on the case even after multiple attempts by his attorney to have someone else assigned.

Via Page Six

Photo: WENN.com