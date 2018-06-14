John Boyega Slams Out Of Pocket ‘Star Wars’ Fans For Harassing Co-Stars

John Boyega definitely seems like the type of friend who will always have your back. Finn from Star Wars took to social media to slam Star Wars fans who were harassing his co-star, Kelly Marie Tran.

Recently, Tran, as well as Daisy Ridley fled from Instagram due to harassment.

Boyega took to Twitter to admonish said “fans.”

“If you don’t like Star Wars or the characters, understand that there are decisions makers and harassing the actors/actresses will do nothing,” he tweeted. “You’re not entitled to politeness when your approach is rude. Even if you paid for a ticket!”

If you don’t like Star Wars or the characters understand that there are decisions makers and harassing the actors/ actresses will do nothing. You’re not entitled to politeness when your approach is rude. Even if you paid for a ticket! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 12, 2018

Where is the lie? Considering how racists lost their minds when they first heard he, a Black man, was starring in The Force Awakens, Boyega knows how to deal with the trolls.

Boyega then made it clear that he wasn’t saying all Star Wars fans are bigoted trash.

“To the majority of Star Wars fans thank you for supporting and putting yourselves in our shoes. You understand that there is a process so much appreciated!,” he added.

To the majority of Star Wars fans thank you for supporting and putting yourselves in our shoes. You understand that there is a process so much appreciated ! — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 12, 2018

—

Photo: Disney