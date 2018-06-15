Former NFL TE Kellen Winslow Jr. Arrested On Rape & Kidnapping Charges

Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. was arrested for the second time in two weeks, but the latest charge was far more heinous than the first. Aside from an alleged burglary attempt and entering an elderly couple’s California home, Winslow also faces charges of rape, kidnapping, forcible sodomy, and oral copulation.

NBC San Diego reports:

The warrant was issued Thursday morning and Winslow was taken into custody hours later, the District Attorney’s office said.

He was charged with two counts of kidnapping with the intent to commit rape, two counts of forcible rape, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of forcible oral copulation, two counts of residential burglary and one count of indecent exposure.

SDSO Lt. Michael Blevins told NBC 7 there were multiple victims associated with the new charges but would not say how many. Blevins said the alleged incidents happened in the Encinitas area, but not in the Park Encinitas mobile home park where he was arrested last Thursday, June 7.

In the alleged burglary charge that led to his arrest on June 7, a neighbor inside the Encinitas trailer park where Winslow reportedly walked into an elderly couple’s home also said Winslow was shirtless and looking for a red dog named Clifford. Clifford is a fictional dog from a popular children’s cartoon series.

Winslow’s publicist says he was in the trailer park area looking for a new home for his mother-in-law and that his wife is a fellow churchgoer with the couple he walked in on. In a statement, Winslow’s attorney says that his client will be vindicated.

Winslow is expected to be arraigned Friday (June 15).

