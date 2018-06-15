Thirst Trap Ringleader Nicki Minaj Accused Of Slut Shaming, Twitter Reacts

Nicki Minaj gave plenty of insight into her growth and creative process in a recent interview, but there was one portion that some fans are zeroing in on because of its hypocritical nature. While admitting she is an artist selling sex appeal, Minaj appeared to have thrown shots at sex workers and Instagram models all while playing up her physical assets as well.

For the July cover issue of ELLE, Minaj discussed her ex Meek Mill and the connection she made with Judge Genece Brinkley, the work she’s putting into her upcoming Queen album, and embracing the single life. However, a portion of her interview turned towards her image and what she views as the difference between being an artist who sells sex appeal and in control of her body versus being deemed a slut.

From ELLE:

One of her messages on the new album, she says, is “it being okay to keep your legs closed.” She’s speaking slower than usual, as if she’s searching for the way to preach self-respect without sounding like she’s slut-shaming. “I don’t really know how to say that without being offensive.”

She tries anyway. “Maybe I was naïve, but I didn’t realize how many girls were modern-day prostitutes,” she begins. “Whether you’re a stripper, or whether you’re an Instagram girl—these girls are so beautiful and they have so much to offer. But I started finding out that you give them a couple thousand dollars, and you can have sex with them. I was like, Yikes. It’s just sad that they don’t know their worth. It makes me sad as a woman. And it makes me sad that maybe I’ve contributed to that in some way.”

Are you reckoning with that now more than you have in the past?

“I’ve always felt like it. But in a lot of ways, I don’t know if I’m doing the same thing they’re doing, because I’m selling sex appeal. So I can’t look down on these girls. I may not be having sex with people, but I’m still selling sex appeal.”

Although she tried to clear it up, Twitter wasn’t going to let Nicki Minaj breath easy. We’ve collected some of the reactions below and on the following pages.

Ok who’s gonna be playing #Bed @ their next dick appointment? — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) June 15, 2018

Nicki Minaj said she was selling sex appeal not encouraging women to exchange money for sex and ppl real life mad at her 😭😭. — Max Julien (@OG_triple_OGe) June 15, 2018

I don't hate Nicki Minaj for what she said but you're completely obtuse if you don't see that she was slut shaming in a round about way. pic.twitter.com/lVOGARD42i — TX 4eva like Bun B 🇨🇱 (@glamhergirl) June 13, 2018

