‘Desus & Mero’ Allegedly Leaving Viceland, Potential Showtime Deal On Horizon

Desus and The Kid Mero captured the hearts of Twitter long before their onscreen fame by way of their popular nighttime talk show, Desus & Mero. According to a new report, the pair is allegedly leaving Viceland to take their talents to the Showtime network although nothing has been officially announced as of yet.

Deadline reports:

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero are on the move. I hear the duo will be leaving Viceland where they have hosted their own daily late-night talk show, Desus & Mero, for two seasons. It hasn’t been revealed where they are headed but I hear they are close to a deal at Showtime for a weekly show.

I hear Desus and Mero started telling the staff about their pending departure from Viceland yesterday. The show’s final episode is expected to air June 28.

I hear Viceland tried to keep Desus and Mero onboard with a new deal but I hear the duo got an opportunity they felt they could not pass on. Reps for Viceland and Showtime declined comment.

Desus & Mero has been on the air since October 2016 and runs Monday through Thursday at 11 PM EST.

