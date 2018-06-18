Nike Deads Their UNDEFEATED Collection After The U.S. Naval Academy Objects To The Logo

Last week Nike and UNDEFEATED revealed the new logo for their upcoming collaborative collection “The Fives,” but unbeknownst to them the logo in question bore a striking resemblance to the U.S. Naval Academy’s crest. Truth be told it’s basically the same design with the exception of a few additions to the original.
Needless to say this did not go over well with the USNA and immediately hit Nike and UNDEFEATED with a cease and desist order over the emblem for trademark infringement.
After the USNA berated Nike with a series of tweets for copying their logo (real Trumpian of them), Nike apologized to the organization in a statement to the Washington Post and have officially decided to officially cancel the release of the collection.
“We have always respected the US Navy and its Academy and have been a longtime supporter of the military… We do not feel it is appropriate to move forward with the collection. We apologize to anyone who was offended.”
Well, so much for that.
Of course the U.S. Naval Academy once again took to twitter to express their appreciation of Nike’s actions.
We guess Nas really knew what he was talking about when he said “No idea’s original.”
—
Photo: Undefeated