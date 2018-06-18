Nike Deads Their UNDEFEATED Collection After The U.S. Naval Academy Objects To The Logo

Last week Nike and UNDEFEATED revealed the new logo for their upcoming collaborative collection “The Fives,” but unbeknownst to them the logo in question bore a striking resemblance to the U.S. Naval Academy’s crest. Truth be told it’s basically the same design with the exception of a few additions to the original.

I hope you didnt pay much for this logo. Its been around a while. Since the late 1800’s. Lots of men and women have died so you can infringe a trademark and be stupid. And by the way Navy’s clothing of choice is Under Armour. pic.twitter.com/jU32d6iyiB — WHEN DID I EAT THAT? (@whendidieatthat) June 13, 2018

Needless to say this did not go over well with the USNA and immediately hit Nike and UNDEFEATED with a cease and desist order over the emblem for trademark infringement.

The similarities of the Nike/UNDEFEATED logo released this week and the USNA Crest are undeniable and we believe their logo is clearly an infringement under trademark law. USNA is working with Navy leadership to order Nike/UNDEFEATED to cease and desist their use of the logo. — U.S. Naval Academy (@NavalAcademy) June 14, 2018

After the USNA berated Nike with a series of tweets for copying their logo (real Trumpian of them), Nike apologized to the organization in a statement to the Washington Post and have officially decided to officially cancel the release of the collection.

“We have always respected the US Navy and its Academy and have been a longtime supporter of the military… We do not feel it is appropriate to move forward with the collection. We apologize to anyone who was offended.”

Well, so much for that.

Of course the U.S. Naval Academy once again took to twitter to express their appreciation of Nike’s actions.

The Naval Academy appreciates Nike’s announcement to no longer use the UNDEFEATED logo resembling our Naval Academy crest. We are pleased by this decision which is respectful of the Academy, our students and alumni. #usna #USNavy #nike #midshipmen #gonavymids — U.S. Naval Academy (@NavalAcademy) June 16, 2018

We guess Nas really knew what he was talking about when he said “No idea’s original.”

—

Photo: Undefeated