Idris Elba Stunts In The Sun With Fiancée’, Lonely Hearts Twitter In Shambles

Idris Elba shattered the hearts of his adoring women fans after he popped the question towards his fiancee, Sabrina Dhowre, earlier this year. After a series of photos showing off a shirtless Elba cozying up with his wife to be, lonely hearts Twitter was in complete shambles.

Daily Mail writes:

They became engaged four months ago, having dated for just over a year.

And Idris Elba and his fiancée Sabrina Dhowre were looking as loved up as ever as they took to the Spanish seas on a luxury yacht, sailing around the White Isle of Ibiza on Monday.

Currently enjoying a romantic summer getaway, the Luther actor, 45, was seen getting hands-on with his 29-year-old bride-to-be, as she flaunted her curves in a hot white thong swimsuit.

According to online reports, Elba, who moonlights as a DJ, has visited the region before spinning records and is apparently doing so once more at Club Lio. It appears the pair was on holiday with his three-year-old son, Winston and, as the publication noted, the lovebirds couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

Sorry, ladies. This guy is smitten.

Check out the reactions, including some undeserved shade, below and on the following pages.

My man Idris Elba out here living his best life w/ Sabrina Dhowre double cheeked up on a Monday afternoon pic.twitter.com/U4hiyOgOzS — Flee Diddy (@King_Lavish) June 18, 2018

'Dress Them' twitter is built out of Jealousy, I saw it today…Idris Elba was looking so beautiful with his wife, then out of nowhere comes dress her twitter to ruin that view 😢😢😭 pic.twitter.com/FVHNtPnPKA — Masbe Gudani (@MasbeGudani) June 20, 2018

Have you ever looked at a couple and wondered what their sex life is like? I saw a pic of Idris Elba and his fianceé on vacation. She has a great ass lol. So, of course, I was thinking that he must have fun clapping her cheeks 😂😂 — ♋ Echo ♋ (@KailiaAngel) June 19, 2018

