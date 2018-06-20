Idris Elba Stunts In The Sun With Fiancée’, Lonely Hearts Twitter In Shambles

Idris Elba shattered the hearts of his adoring women fans after he popped the question towards his fiancee, Sabrina Dhowre, earlier this year. After a series of photos showing off a shirtless Elba cozying up with his wife to be, lonely hearts Twitter was in complete shambles.
Daily Mail writes:
They became engaged four months ago, having dated for just over a year.
And Idris Elba and his fiancée Sabrina Dhowre were looking as loved up as ever as they took to the Spanish seas on a luxury yacht, sailing around the White Isle of Ibiza on Monday.
Currently enjoying a romantic summer getaway, the Luther actor, 45, was seen getting hands-on with his 29-year-old bride-to-be, as she flaunted her curves in a hot white thong swimsuit.
According to online reports, Elba, who moonlights as a DJ, has visited the region before spinning records and is apparently doing so once more at Club Lio. It appears the pair was on holiday with his three-year-old son, Winston and, as the publication noted, the lovebirds couldn’t keep their hands off each other.
Sorry, ladies. This guy is smitten.
Check out the reactions, including some undeserved shade, below and on the following pages.
