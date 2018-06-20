Outrage Sparked Over Trump Administration “Tender Age” Shelters

According to an explosive report published by the Associated Press, toddler age children are being separated from their parents trying to cross the border under Trump administration policy and placed in so-called “tender age” shelters. The news rattled many, including MSNBC nighttime host Rachel Maddow, who broke down during a broadcast in an attempt to deliver the report.
CNN reports:
Infants and young children are being held in three so-called “tender age” shelters at the border after being separated from their families who illegally crossed into the United States, The Associated Press reports.
The children are being sent to three centers in Combes, Raymondville and Brownsville in southern Texas, which have been repurposed to house the youngest migrants, including those younger than 5, The Associated Press reported Tuesday evening.
Another center is planned for Houston, The Associated Press reported. Steven Wagner, an official with the Department of Health and Human Services, told The Associated Press that the agency defines “tender age” as any child under the age of 13.
The AP did not identify the unnamed “lawyers and medical providers” whose accounts of the facilities form the basis of the report.
Across Twitter, comments over the shelters have sparked interest and outrage. We’ve collected some of the responses below and on the following pages.
—
Photo: Getty