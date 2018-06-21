YouTube Acquires Warren G Doc ‘G-Funk’ ft. Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg & More

YouTube has announced they will be bringing the untold story of one of Hip-Hop’s iconic and influential sub-genres G-Funk.

The popular video streaming platform acquired the highly-anticipated music documentary G-Funk: The Untold Story of Warren G and How Hip-Hop’s Most Iconic Sub-Genre Came To Be. It will be told through the eyes of Warren G who is the pioneer of the sub-genre. The film focuses on Warren G, Snoop Dogg and the late Nate Dogg’s rise to international fame in the Early 90’s.

It will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews with Snoop Dogg, Chuck D, Ice Cube, Ice T, Too Short, The D.O.C., Wiz Khalifa, and more as they talk about Warren G’s story and G-Funk’s cultural impact. In a press release, Warren G had this to say about the upcoming music documentary: “I really wanted people to experience the world of West Coast hip-hop seen through my eyes, and also how it helped inspire and evolve the current music of today. We all knew we were creating something dope but didn’t realize it would have such a lasting effect on music indefinitely.” Earlier in the month, Warren G recently held an advanced screening of the G-Funk at the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach, Florida. G-Funk marks the directorial debut for 24-year-old filmmaker Karam Gill, and the “Regulate” rapper serves as a producer on the film. G-Funk premiers under the YouTube Originals banner on July 11, 2018, exclusively on YouTube Premium.

Photo: Earl Gibson III / Getty