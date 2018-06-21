CLOSE
Virgil Abloh and Kanye West Shed Tears Together At Louis Vuitton Show

DONDA is everywhere.

Virgil Abloh and Kanye West shared a tearful moment at the latter’s debut fashion show as the new Menswear Designer of Louis Vuitton. The duo had come full circle, seeing their dreams of becoming fashion powerhouses come to fruition. 

To say Abloh’s Paris Fashion Week show for LV’s SS19 line was highly-anticipated would be an understatement.

We’re sure the clothes were cool (it was titled “Color Theory,” if you care), but what most people are talking about is Kanye West being there for his homie, and former Artistic Director of DONDA, and their extended hug on the runway.

It was Virgil who interned with Kanye at Fendi, for $500 a month. While the former is pushing Yeezy like weight, the latter has become a juggernaut thanks to his Off-White brand and now his LV gig.

Peep their embrace, as well as the full show, below.

