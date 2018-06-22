CLOSE
Slain Rapper XXXTentacion’s Girlfriend Is Pregnant

The late rapper's mother call it his final gift.

Slain rapper XXXTentacion will live on through his music, and his progeny. His girlfriend is pregnant with his child. 

X’s mom dropped the news via Instagram with a photo of a sonogram.

Reports TMZ:

XXXTentacion’s legion of fans might be shocked by the baby news his mom dropped, but it wouldn’t have been a surprise to him — he knew weeks ago.

Sources close to the rapper tell TMZ … X’s girlfriend — whom he’d been dating for months — is the mystery baby mama. We’re told the ultrasound photo shared by X’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, is definitely the girlfriend’s.

The still unidentified girlfriend is about four months pregnant, going by the date on the ultrasound.

He left us a final gift.

