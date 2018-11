P. Diddy To Play Detective On TV Drama

Diddy is working for the FEDS… yeah that’s right, take that.

The Bad Boy CEO will guest star on an upcoming episode of “Hawaii Five-O.”

According to CBS, Puff will play NYPD Detective Reggie Williams, who arrives in Honolulu on the hunt for the men who committed a crime against his family.

Some of Diddy’s music will also be featured on the episode, scheduled to air this spring.