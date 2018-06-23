Cam’ron Honors Son’s Mother On Instagram, Buys Her A Range Rover

Who would have thought Cam’ron was the sentimental type? Today (June 23), the Harlem rapper took to Instagram to honor the mother of his son, who just graduated high school, and it was all types of heartwarming.

Cam is a proud papa as his son—the same little dude from the Come Home With Me cover—is heading to college. But his IG post was to salute and honor his son’s mother, Toy, who he credits for the kid’s success, as well as his sense of style.

“A Eastside story: so the first week When I got to 7th grade, I seen this girl that I automatically loved. She was cute, had swag, and fly jewelry. I found out her name was Toy and she was a grade ahead of me. And she was tuff. I mean could beat up boys, take it to the guns etc. I was like… what kind of 8th grader is this?!,” wrote Cam with a pic of the teenaged couple.

He went on to detail how Toy got him fly, buying him Gucci gear, chains, and how until this day he’s not sure why. Considering how Cam loves to be a trendsetter, him giving kudos out like this is major.

However, Cam admitted being Killa Cam was the doom of their romantic relationship.

“When she became a junior in high school I noticed a big changed in her. She took school more serious and became a honor roll student. Went on to graduate from St. John’s, masters from Delaware st, and another masters back at St. John’s. And also the mother of my son.. We ended up breaking up when I turned about 26 (I think) because of my cheating, lying and trying to peruse a music career that she wanted nothing to do with. She wanted me to go to school and we live a family life. But she understood my vision but she wasn’t going to be a part of it.”

Fast forward, and their son is a high school graduate, and the kid is so thorough, he wanted his dad to give his mother a gift for the milestone.

“I didn’t have a father in my life so I could never tell my son no to anything. But because of her our son had 5 full academic scholarship offers.🙏🏾 and she hates social media. she’s doesn’t have a page etc. So I asked my son.. what kind of car u want for graduating? He said “dad I don’t want a car yet. After I get my associates degree then I’ll rock. But we should get mom a new car. She likes that new Range Rover velar.” I said “WORD!!”

So Cam’rom got her that Range Rover, and some new Gucci gear, too.

How real is that? Big up to co-parenting.

Check out Cam’s full story and footage of the graduation blessings below and by swiping.

Photo: Instagram