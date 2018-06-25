Peep The First Trailer For ‘The Hate U Give’ [VIDEO]

During the BET Awards last night we finally got our first look at the upcoming film, The Hate U Give, and man does it look intense. Based on the critically acclaimed bestseller by Angie Thomas, the film stars Amandla Stenberg as Starr, a high school basketball player who turns activist after witnessing her friend shot and killed by a white police officer during a routine traffic stop.

A young Black woman who hails from the hood but attends an mostly white prep school, Starr finds herself trying to stand up for what’s right as racial tensions flair after the incident that left her best friend dead.

Given the state of social injustice going on today and the way that police are allowed to shoot and kill unarmed Black men and walk away with minimal to no reprimand, The Hate U Give is as timely as it is relevant.

The Hate U Give also features some familiar faces including Issa Rae, Common, Anthony Mackie, and Regina Hall.

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you’ll be heading down to the show to see The Hate U Give this October 19.

—

Photo: 20th Century Fox