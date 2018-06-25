Nipsey Hussle Officially A Suspect For Slapping The Soul Out Of A Man

By now you’ve surely seen Nipsey Hussle, allegedly, slap the soul out of a man before yesterday’s BET Awards in Los Angeles. The Crenshaw rapper has been named a suspect in the incident by police.

When memes become reality…#nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/sEkNT6psIK — The Rawest of Level 3s (@CharlesPlaine) June 24, 2018

According to TMZ, the authorities have pegged Nip as a suspect in the incident. Ya think?

It’s clear as day that it’s Nipsey Hussle who, while dressed in blue flannel shirt along with white socks and slides, is seen on multiple videos calmly slapping fire out of a man. The victim had gotten into an argument or disagreement with the rapper in the parking lot while Nip was reportedly heading to BET Awards rehearsal.

It’s a safe bet that the Victory Lap MC is going to get sued, or at least have to settle out of court.

That victory slap will live on forever, though.

