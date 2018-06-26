Rick Ross Settles Child Support Issues Regarding 12-Year-Old Son

Rick Ross and the mother of his son, Tia Kemp, have reached an agreement to an ongoing child support dispute. The Maybach Music Group boss and Kemp agreed to terms on a new child support arrangement, this after Kemp sought an increase in monthly parents.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Ross and his baby mama Tia Kemp have reached an agreement over her demand for an increase in child support for their 12-year-old son.

The amount of child support will be confidential, but Ross agreed to pay the money directly in the baby mama’s bank account.

Ross and Kemp reached the deal during a mediation and the deal resolves all their outstanding issues.

Kemp originally sued Rick Ross for paternity back in 2007 over their son, William Roberts III (named after his father). The case has dragged on for years and they had reached a confidential settlement over custody and support in 2010.

The outlet adds that Ross was attempting to halt the increase because Kemp was unemployed and looking to support Kemp’s other children and grandchildren, all of whom live in her residence.

