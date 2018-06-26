CLOSE
Home > News

Rakim The God MC Shines Like The Sun During His Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]

The legendary Hip-Hop MC becomes the latest big name to take on the tiny desk

Leave a comment

Source: NEW YORK – 1987: Rappers Eric B & Rakim pose for a portrait session in 1987 in New York, New York. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

NPR’s Tiny Desk series seems to have become a bucket list item for performers across the board as of late and the latest person to check that box off is non other than the God himself, Rakim Allah.

With a live band in tow and A Tribe Called Quest’s Ali Shaheed Muhammed on bass, the 18th Letter rapper opens up with his Luke Cage cut “King’s Paradise” before going into some Hip-Hop classics like “Paid In Full” and “Know The Ledge.”

Shout out to everyone in that library as they were in the presence of a living legend.

Check out the performance below and appreciate the icons while they’re still around.

hip hop news , VIDEO

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Freeway “All The Way Live,” Cuban Doll ft. Sukihana “Drug Dealer” & More | Daily Visuals 6.29.18
06.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close