Rakim The God MC Shines Like The Sun During His Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]

NPR’s Tiny Desk series seems to have become a bucket list item for performers across the board as of late and the latest person to check that box off is non other than the God himself, Rakim Allah.

With a live band in tow and A Tribe Called Quest’s Ali Shaheed Muhammed on bass, the 18th Letter rapper opens up with his Luke Cage cut “King’s Paradise” before going into some Hip-Hop classics like “Paid In Full” and “Know The Ledge.”

Shout out to everyone in that library as they were in the presence of a living legend.

Check out the performance below and appreciate the icons while they’re still around.