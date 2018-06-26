‘The Predator’ Becomes The Hunted In Latest Trailer [VIDEO]

Ever since original The Predator cast member Shane Black announced that he was going to be rebooting the horror film franchise fans have been hoping and praying that he’d right the countless wrongs made following the classic 80’s movie.

A few weeks ago we got our first look at Black’s vision for the extraterrestrial hunter who comes to earth for sport and today we get more details as to what’s in store for us come September.

Starring Sterling K. Brown and Olivia Munn, The Predator follows a group of military soldiers who seem to have captured a Predator and brought him back to the base for study. Of course said Predator gets loose and dishes out some nasty fatalities but eventually finds that he’s not the only Predator roaming the premises. Enter the super Predator. A taller and seemingly more vicious version of the alien we all know and fear.

Does this mean that humans and OG Predator will team up to take on the juiced up newcomer to the series? We hope not because that was part of what made Alien vs. Predator extremely difficult to watch.

Check out the latest trailer for The Predator below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this come September 14.