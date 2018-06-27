Erica Mena VS Stevie J, Sierra Signs Those Papers, Kirk Meets His Son & Other #LHHATL Moments

It’s been a few weeks but, the “good guy” Stevie J is back on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and things get interesting quickly now that he is back on the scene.

But before we hop into that drama, last night’s episode picks up with fan favorite Tokyo Vanity during a performance of her new music. Tokyo admits she misses Wanda Sykes’ twin aka Tabius and invites him to the show. While she performing her song, she sees him having a conversation with Keely who she can’t stand at all. Keely is there “scouting talent” and wants to break bread with Tokyo because she feels they got off on the wrong foot.

After her performance, Tabius greets her with some flowers and Keely and Tokyo is not too happy to see her. Keely and Tabius try to talk to Tokyo, but she does not want to hear it. She dismisses Keely due to her messy nature and eventually Tabius too just for the fact he brought her back there in the first place.

“Don’t bring no bitch around me that I don’t fuck with, you and her going be on the first flight to heaven” 😂😂😂😩 #LHHATL — KANDYCE (@kandycewithak) June 26, 2018

Why Keely is at Tokyo event like she don't know her #LHHATL — Dinah Jane ❤ (@__DINAHJANE) June 26, 2018

We really don’t understand why Keely was there either and why she is still on this show.

Thanks to a conversation with Sierra later, Tokyo decides to give the love of her life Tabius another shot.

