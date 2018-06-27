Joe Jackson Dead At 89

Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the mega-talented Jackson family, has died. He was 89.

Jackson passed away from pancreatic cancer.

Just earlier today (June 27) news broke that Jackson would spend his finals days in the hospital. TMZ reports that Michael Jackon’s father passed away at 3:30 am in Los Angeles.

Reportedly, his wife, Katherine, as well as some of his children and grandchildren were at his bedside.

Hip-Hop Wired send its condelences to the Jackson family.

Photo: WENN.com