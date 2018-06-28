Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Under Armour & JBL Team Up For Exclusive Headphones

Two years in the making, we finally see what Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Under Armour in conjunction with prominent speaker brand JBL have been cooking.

Today (June 28) we get our first look at Johnson’s Project Rock UA Sport Wireless Train Headphones – Project Rock Edition specially crafted to deliver an optimal music experience while you are getting your workout on. The headphones are built by Under Armour and JBL and have been wear-tested by Johnson himself having gone through some of the most grueling workouts that help make him the badass he is today.

Project Rock headphones are considered best-in-class and were made specifically to work in and out of the gym during to endure the grind and the “craziest workout sessions.” Here are the specs for the quick strike headphones:

Built to stay – an anti-slip, sweat-resistant liner provides the ultimate grip, so you stay moving, but they stay put

Supervent ear cushions – breathable ear cushions stay cool and dry and are removable for easy cleaning

Extended battery life & speed charge – the best of both worlds, you can power through a whole week of workouts—16 hours—on a single charge, and a quick 5-minute charge will give you a full hour of playback

Oversized access – bigger, easy to access buttons are intuitive and simple to use in the heat of any workout

Headphones are not the only thing Johnson is blessing you with. In honor of the release of the headphones, The Rock is dropping a Spotify playlist called Iron Paradise Airwaves curated by himself to help motivate you in the gym. Hits from the likes of N.E.R.D., Nicki Minaj, Migos, Rick Ross, Cardi B & more supply the soundtrack that will blare through your Project Rock headphones and help you make it through your workout. You can check out the entire playlist below.

Iron Paradise Airwaves – full tracklist:

1. We Ready – Archie Eversole

2. Rocky Mountain Way – Godsmack

3. One Life, Last Breath – Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E.

4. Erbody But Me – Tech N9ne, Bizzy, Krizz Kaliko

5. Lemon – N.E.R.D., Rihanna

6. Plain Jane – A$AP Ferg

7. Sit Back – 8Ball

8. They Point – E-40, Juicy J, 2 Chainz

9. People’s Elbow – Migos

10. Chun-Li – Nicki Minaj

11. Tati – 6IX9INE, DJ SpinKing

12. Posted – Pac Div

13. Burn – Rick Ross

14. Can’t Truss It – Public Enemy

15. All Eyez On Me – 2pac

16. O Lord – Boosie Badazz

17. Move Bitch – Disturbing Tha Peace, Ludacris, Mystikal, I-20

18. Enter Sandman – Metallica

19. Down With the Sickness – Disturbed

20. Undead – Hollywood Undead

21. I Like It – Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin

22. Backseat Freestyle – Kendrick Lamar

23. Bubblin – Anderson .Paak

24. Motiv8 – J. Cole

25. Sucker for Pain – Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Imagine Dragons, Logic, Ty Dollars $ign, X Ambassadors

26. Six Bad Brothas – Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E.

27. Origin – Migos

28. Where You From – Trick Daddy

29. Straight Out The Gate – Tech N9ne, Serj Tankian

30. Riot Maker – Tech N9ne, Skatterman, Snug Brim

31. Only – Jelly Roll

If you want a pair you gotta act fast, they are on sale right now at UnderArmour.com and select UA Brand Houses for $249. If you are a fan of The Rock, this is definitely an item you want to get your hands on a pair swiftly.

Photo: Under Armour/JBL