Jelly or Jam?: Nicki Minaj Struggle Twerking Has Twitter Concerned

Fresh off of catching slander for allegedly shading artists who sell sex, Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to share a new twerk video. However, many on the Internets were none too impressed.

To celebrate her new single with Ariana Grande, “Bed,” Minaj shared footage of her getting her whine on in a pool.

Her caption revealed she knew exactly what would come next.

“When you hear #BED is the #1ADDED SONG ON URBAN 📻 THIS WEEK!!!!! Thanks y’all!!!!! OMGGGGGG 😛🤪🙌🏽😘😘😘😘😘😘🌊🌊🌊🌊🛏 *waits for the internet police & dance experts to voice their misplaced anger thru|their KEYBOARDS* 🤣😛,” she wrote.

As for the clip…

She called it. The shade has been impeccable.

Peep the best of it below and on the flip.

NICKI WHINE VIDEO SO STIFF.. MY LORD, SHE NEED WD-40 — LECH'E 🐾 (@LETEM_KNO_LECHI) June 20, 2018

When I see Nicki Minaj doing her stiff ass dancing on instagram again pic.twitter.com/9BFhpWEBI8 — lah-juh (@fabuLaja) June 20, 2018

Also, Nicki wasn’t taking critique too well…

