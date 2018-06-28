Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ Will Be A Double Album, Tracklist Revealed

Drake fans who want an even amount of his talents are in for good news. His upcoming project has been confirmed as a double album.

In a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the New Jersey lyricist and his on-air crew discussed ChampagnePapi’s fifth studio effort which is slated for a June 29 release. Joe’s co-host Mal, often referred to as OVO Mal due to his strong relationships with the OVO crew, confirmed the rumors about the top secret LP.

When asked if Scorpion will have two different sides the industry insider made a lot of people happy. “Yes. It’s a double album. It’s a double album. It’s an R&B and a Rap album” he explained. Billboard advertisements reading “A Side” and “B Side” posted throughout Toronto last month sparked the original frenzy.

You can listen to Joe and the guys discuss Drake starting at the 1 hour and 12 minute mark below.

You can peep the official trailer for Scorpion here. Hit the flip for the tracklist—25 totals tracks.

