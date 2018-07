Drake’s new album, Scorpion, is indeed dropping this Friday, June 29. We know because today (June 26) the 6 God dropped an album trailer.

Really a tweet would have sufficed, but Drizzy went with a short trailer that reveals absolutely nothing new about the project. Ominous music, Drake in shadow, Drake in a studio, Drake sitting up…that’s about it.

It is slickly produced, though.

Peep it below. You care.

🦂 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 25, 2018 at 7:00pm PDT

Photo: OVO