Diddy Sued For $900 Billion, Woman Claims He Knocked Down The World Trade Center

Diddy Sued For $900 Billion

Diddy is no stranger to lawsuits, but the latest suit against him may be the oddest one he’s ever faced.

The Hip-Hop mogul who’s overseas promoting his Last Train To Paris album, has been hit with a $900 billion lawsuit by Valerie Joyce Wilson Turks.

In the suit Turks accuses Diddy, his girlfriend Kim Porter and L.A. beating victim Rodney King of being responsible for the 9/11 collapse of the Twin Towers.

Radar Online obtained a copy of the suit that reads,

[Diddy] went through Kim Porter and Rodney King and knocked down the WTC and then they all came and knocked my children down…Set me up to be on disability and disabled my baby. he put my baby in a wheelchair.”



Turks also claims that Diddy fathered her child and stole a “chip” from her at a casino.

“Plus I won a lot of money at the casino in Mississippi and Sean P. Diddy Combs has my chip to my money. I heard he gave it to Gwen Allen to hold but she can not cash it in…I want my chip please help me. it’s well worth over 100 zillions of dollars, and my hospital keys. They put me and my baby in the hospital and broke my baby 2 legs and sexual assaulted my children and crushed us.”



Turks is seeking $900 billion in child support and a $100 billion in loss of income.